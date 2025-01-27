Delinquent Shipowners Abandoned a Record 3,100 Seafarers in 2024

Seafarer abandonment cases are soaring, according to the International Transport Workers' Federation, and the numbers hit an unwanted all-time record in 2024. ITF blames the growing problem on the lack of enforcement that low-quality shipowners can obtain from the lowest-quality open registries.

Abandonment is not a feature of name-brand global operators. The cases are concentrated among the oldest, most worn-down vessels with little-known shipowners. By walking away, disreputable or bankrupt owners save on the cost of back wages, crew sustenance and repatriation, and can leave behind any outstanding debts or fines that the vessel might have accumulated.

In general, abandoned crews go through months or years without proper food, water, or wages, often in poor living conditions. Last year, more than 3,100 seafarers were abandoned aboard more than 300 vessels around the world. (28 vessels even managed to abandon more than one crew in the span of a single year, according to ITF.)

"2024 was the worst year on record for seafarer abandonment," said Steve Trowsdale, ITF's global inspectorate coordinator. "It’s an absolute disgrace that unscrupulous ship-owners are abandoning so many crews with impunity by governments and international regulators. This is nothing less than a betrayal of the key workers of global trade."

ITF helps advocate for the resolution of abandonment cases, but there is only so much it can do. When the shipowner will not cooperate or respond, enforcement is the responsibility of the vessel's flag state - which is selected and paid for by the shipowner, and must compete for the shipowner's business. Certain notorious flag states in the Pacific Islands and Africa topped the list for abandonments in 2024.

ITF noted that last year, there were also 20 cases in which the vessel had no identifiable flag state at all - a sudden spike compared to years past.

The ITF also noted a cluster of cases around the UAE, the port state where the largest number of vessel abandonments happen. The UAE's lightly-regulated free trade zones also accounted for the largest share of owners and managers of abandoned vessels.

"The solution lies in plain sight: better regulation, enforcement and accountability from governments," said Stephen Cotton, ITF General Secretary. "By reporting so many cases, seafarers are sending a clear message. They’ve had enough of being treated like slaves. The industry must wake up and take robust action. Those responsible must be held to account and punished. Anything less gives a green light to these appalling abuses of fundamental labor and human rights."