Construction Underway on new Generation of Eco-Friendly Ro-Ro Vessels

By The Maritime Executive 09-30-2020 07:37:50

Construction is underway on a new generation of environmentally friendly ro-ro vessels. Designed to operate in Northern Europe where the strict emissions regulations are in place, the new vessels incorporated a broad range of technologies to ensure green operations.

Being built for Finnlines in the Chinese Nanjing Jinling shipyard, the three environmentally friendly hybrid ro-ro vessels will incorporate the latest technology available to ensure the lowest CO2 emissions. In addition to lithium-ion battery systems that enable zero-emission operations in port, they will be equipped with efficient engines, emission abatement systems, and an innovative air lubrication system to reduce hull resistance. The vessels will also have the highest Finnish/Swedish ice class.

Each of the vessels will be 780 feet long with a 17,400 DWT. The new vessels represent a 38 percent increase in cargo capacity over Finnlines’ older ships equipped with 5,800 lane meters of car deck and space for approximately 300 TEU on the weather deck. Also, they were designed with the flexibility to accommodate all types of ro-ro cargo. The tank top and main deck were also shaped with strengthened bulkheads and free of pillar areas to accommodate paper and the sto-ro concept

Steel cutting for the first vessel took place in June, followed by steel cutting for the second vessel two weeks ago in China. The new hybrid ro-ro vessels will be named Finneco I, Finneco II, and Finneco III, which according to Finnlines was in honor the green innovations. The first ro-ro vessel is expected to start operation in 2021, and the other two in 2022.

Finnlines has also ordered two Superstar passenger ferry vessels, which will also incorporate the latest developments in environmentally friendly technology. The total investment in green technology, including five new vessels, is EUR 500 million.