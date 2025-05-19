Coast Guard Investigates Two Separate Engine Room Fires in Puerto RIco

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched investigations into a pair of separate vessel fires that occurred in Puerto Rico over the weekend, according to agency representatives.

The more recent incident unfolded early Saturday at Puerto Nuevo Channel's N Wharf, where the Marshall Islands-flagged chemical tanker Scot Stuttgart suffered an engine room fire while berthed alongside. The tanker first reported an auxiliary engine fire to the Coast Guard at about 0345 hours.

Crewmembers deployed the vessel's built-in fire suppression system, and the situation initially appeared resolved. However, about two hours later, dark smoke began coming out of the same area, suggesting a possible reflash.

The crew sealed off the compartment and activated the suppression system again. Shortly after, local firefighting teams arrived to confirm the blaze had been successfully contained.

This emergency followed an earlier incident involving the ferry Breezy Point, which transports passengers between mainland Puerto Rico and Vieques Island. According to officials, the vessel experienced a fire in the port side engine compartment Friday evening, shortly after arriving at Vieques with travelers aboard.

The Coast Guard received notice of the ferry incident shortly after 2100 hours, by which point all passengers had safely disembarked. When initial attempts to control the flames with portable equipment proved inadequate, crew members activated the vessel's integrated suppression system, successfully extinguishing the fire before municipal emergency responders arrived.

The incidents resulted in no reported injuries or environmental contamination, though monitoring continues as a precautionary measure. Coast Guard investigators from Sector San Juan continue examining both incidents.

“Each of these vessel fires warrant investigations to learn causative factors and prevent future incidents from occurring with potential risk to human lives and impacts to Puerto Rico’s maritime transportation and marine environment," said Capt. Luis J. Rodriguez, Coast Guard Sector San Juan commander. "I commend the crews from both vessels for their initial actions that led to the fires being extinguished, as well as the efforts of responding firefighting crews, which collectively led to preventing the loss of life and averting a more catastrophic outcome.”