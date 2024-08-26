China Blockades Sabina Shoal to Halt Supplies for Philippine Coast Guard

On Monday, China Coast Guard and PLA Navy vessels blocked a resupply mission for the Philippine cutter BRP Teresa Magbanua, which has been deployed to Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands since April. The blockade is the second near Sabina Shoal in days, and it mirrors a long series of Chinese maneuvers to block supply deliveries to nearby Second Thomas Shoal, where the Philippine military maintains a small garrison.

The Magbanua has anchored at the shoal in order to monitor Chinese activity in the Philippine exclusive economic zone. In May, the Philippine Coast Guard announced the discovery of crushed coral deposited atop the reef, a possible sign of Chinese island-building activity. China has already covered seven large reefs in the Spratly Islands with dredge spoils in order to build a series of military bases, complete with bomber-capable runways, air defense systems, long-range radars, and deep harbors to support its warships.

In return, the China Coast Guard has kept close watch on the Magbanua. The world's largest armed coast guard cutter, the cruiser-sized CCG 5901, anchored just 800 yards away from the Philippine vessel in July.

The altercation Monday occurred when the cutters BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engano attempted to reach BRP Teresa Magbanua to deliver food and supplies to the crew, including a cargo of "special" ice cream in honor of the Philippines' national heroes day. The Cabra and Engano encountered a flotilla of 40 Chinese vessels blocking the way, including 31 maritime militia trawlers, six China Coast Guard cutters and three warships of the PLA Navy.

Statement of the Philippine Coast Guard



“CCG ILLEGALLY BLOCKS PCG HUMANITARIAN MISSION”



Today, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) undertook a humanitarian mission involving the BRP Cabra and BRP Cape Engaño, aimed at delivering vital food and supplies to our personnel stationed… pic.twitter.com/KIZ6j4gP6t — Jay Tarriela (@jaytaryela) August 26, 2024

"We were boxed, we were surrounded and it was difficult for us to move forward," PCG spokesman Jay Tarriela told AFP. The two Philippine cutters did not proceed to the Magbanua's anchorage location, and the mission was temporarily halted.

"We urge the China Coast Guard to abide with the international law and stop deploying maritime forces that could undermine mutual respect, a universally recognized foundation for responsible and friendly relations among coast guards," said Tarriela.

In response, the China Coast Guard said that the Philippine cutters had "illegally barged into" an area within the Philippine exclusive economic zone, and "continued to dangerously approach normally sailing Chinese Coast Guard ships."

Last weekend, the Philippine Coast Guard released video footage of a China Coast Guard cutter ramming a Philippine fisheries vessel while it was under way with supplies for fishermen at Sabina Shoal. China described the interactions as "control measures."

Beijing claims sovereignty over the vast majority of the South China Sea, and cites historical Chinese navigation and trade in the region as a basis for ownership. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague dismissed these claims in 2016, but Beijing refuses to acknowledge the ruling.