California Hauls Abandoned Crane Barges Out of San Joaquin Delta

California is taking action to address the menace of derelict vessels in the expansive Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta after conducting the largest single-site commercial abandoned vessel abatement and site restoration in the state’s history.

California has been grappling with the problem of abandoned vessels for decades, with the hazard being most concentrated in the Delta. Since enacting a law that authorizes the removal and disposal of abandoned and derelict vessels and marine debris in 2011, California has been proactive in dealing with the problem.

The State Lands Commission says that it has conducted the largest operation in the Sevenmile Slough area in the Delta at a location known as the Skarry site, where abandoned vessels had been an eyesore for years. The deteriorating vessels were not just a navigational hazard, but were highly visible, attracting scavengers and vandals and marring the serenity of the beautiful area.

The Skarry site got its name from Skarry Brothers, a marine construction business that abandoned its equipment in the Slough. Michael Skarry, the last known responsible party, died without disposing of his vessels and machinery, despite efforts by multiple agencies to hold him responsible. The abandoned vessels included several large crane barges, two tugboats, and smaller work and recreational vessels, all of which were removed during the operation. Divers also discovered another sunken vessel and other debris while the removal work was underway.

During the operation, salvors also managed to remove almost 1,000 tonnes of debris, more than 1,000 gallons of diesel, and two large barges.

“The Delta is one of California’s most vital and cherished waterways, and it deserves to be protected,” said Lieutenant Governor and State Lands Commission Chair Eleni Kounalakis. “These abandoned vessels not only pose environmental and navigational hazards but also threaten the health and safety of nearby communities. I’m proud that we are taking decisive action to restore this site, protect our natural resources, and prevent illegal dumping in our public waterways.”

The operation in the Skarry site is the latest in the Commission’s efforts in dealing with a hazard that it contends is stubborn, perennial and expensive to deal with. Over the last two years, the Commission has removed at least nine high-priority commercial abandoned vessels and forced the owners of an additional 10 abandoned vessels to remove them.