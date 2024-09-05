Bunkering Overflow Causes Environmental Emergency at Gran Canaria



Spanish authorities are scrambling to contain an oil spill caused during a bunkering operation in the port at Gran Canaria. The slick has already caused the closing of beaches while the warning said the spill is moving rapidly toward environmentally sensitive areas in the Canary Islands.

Spanish emergency service Salvamento Marítimo is reporting that it dispatched three of its patrol boats and an aircraft and is working with other agencies to track and contain the spill. The local police have also launched drones to survey the coastline. Barriers have been placed and they are applying mechanical dispersion and aerial surveillance as the slick moved out of the port and toward the southwest.

14.08 horas | #VertidoFueloil | Imagen de la playa de Palos tras la llegada del vertido de fueloil. Se procede a su cierre junto a San Borondón y El Barranquillo pic.twitter.com/VJTfpTYjyr — Ayuntamiento de Telde (@Ayun_Telde) September 5, 2024

The general cargo ship Akhisar (8000 dwt) registered in Liberia and managed from Turkey arrived at the port of La Luz on September 2 coming from Mindelo, Cape Verde. The vessel was bunkering overnight when approximately three metric tons of Very Low Sulfur fuel was spilled into the harbor. Pictures show the bunkering vessel SPA Bunker Treinta alongside.

Officials have now estimated the slick at over 1.5 miles and over a quarter of a mile wide. It is reported to be moving rapidly at a speed of 0.5. nautical miles per hour driven by the winds and currents. It is continuing to move toward the southeast causing Gran Canaria to post red flags and declare the state of emergency.

Aerial surveillance of the fast moving oil spill (Salvamento Maritimo)

