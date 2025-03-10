Bulker Holed in Collision on China’s Busy Yangtze

[Brief] Chinese media is reporting that two inbound bulkers in the busy Yangtze estuary collided causing damage to the vessels. Pictures circulating online showed two large gashes above the waterline on a bulker managed from Cyprus with Israeli ownership interests.

According to the media reports, the Chinese-owned bulker Feida 138 (12,800 dwt) was inbound from the south channel. The larger dry bulk carrier Cape Legacy (180,000 dwt) was inbound for the north channel. The vessels made contact Saturday afternoon with media reporting a flurry of vessels responding.

Pictures show the Cape Legacy, which is owned by Israel’s Mano Maritime with two gashes in the hull as well as several scrapes. Reports said no one was injured and the crew was able to control the vessel. It is reportedly carrying a cargo of iron ore. The vessel was been operated by a subsidiary of Man since 2015 and is registered in the Marshall Islands.

Feida 138 is a smaller, domestically owned dry bulk carrier. It is 134 meters (440 feet) in length. It was moved to an anchorage. It is unclear how much damage the vessel sustained.

