Boskalis Repurposes Mining Ship to Largest Subsea Rock Installation Vessel

Maritime services company Boskalis celebrated the commissioning of its new vessel Windpiper, which is the largest subsea rock installation vessel. It is an interesting example of creative reuse of an existing vessel, which the company says draws on its track record in converting existing ships for new purposes.

Built in 2018 as the Mac Goliath, and later as the Nautilus New Era, the nearly 50,000-gross ton ship was designed to support offshore mining and deep-sea mining. The ship was built in China, but the original owners encountered financial difficulties, and the ship remained incomplete. Boskalis acquired the vessel in 2025 with the intent to repurpose it to support the offshore industry and specifically target offshore wind farms.

The massive ship measures 227 meters (745 feet) and is nearly 69,000 dwt. The ship was outfitted with installed power exceeding 31,000 kW. The ship is equipped with seven thrusters and DP2 positioning capabilities. It also has accommodations for up to 100 people, so in addition to its crew, it can carry project representatives and others.

In the redesign, Boskalis created two holds with a total capacity of 45,500 tons. It includes a moonpool for the fall pipe installation and features an inclined fall pipe.

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The vessel doubles Boskalis’ rock installation capacity. Further, it says the ship with its large capacity offers unique advantages as it can travel long distances between rock loading and the project site. It will be able to make fewer round trips, saving on costs and installation time.

The christening took place in Rotterdam at the end of last week. This ship was also opened for public visits before its begins operations.

