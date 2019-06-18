Boeing 747 to be Sunk for Underwater Theme Park

Credit: Dive Bahrain

By MarEx 2019-06-18 03:42:12

Dive Bahrain is preparing to sink a 70-meter (230-foot) Boeing 747 to provide a diving attraction for an underwater theme park in the Persian Gulf.

The plane, built in 1981, will be the largest aircraft ever to be submerged and it will be part of the world's largest underwater theme park. It is expected to be sunk, nose up, in 24 meters of water.

All hazardous materials, oils and plastic have been removed from the plane.

Tourists are expected to be able to dive on the plane starting from August this year.

The theme park will include a replica of a traditional pearl merchant's house, artificial coral reefs and a range of artworks. Dive Bahrain is also in the market for a few ships to sink.