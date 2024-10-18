BLUE Acquires Maritime PR Agency Saltwater Stone

Maritime PR agency BLUE Communications has purchased Saltwater Stone, a competitor representing brands in the yacht and commercial maritime worlds, including Kongsberg, Cox and ACR. Going forward, Saltwater Stone will do business as "Saltwater," retaining its staff and its existing offices in Poole.

BLUE is focused on the commercial maritime and renewable energy markets, and Saltwater adds new expertise in the superyacht world.

“Saltwater was founded by Georgina and Clive Bartlett in the early 1990s and built a great reputation within the marine leisure, white boat and superyacht market. Clive retired from the business in 2019 and as Georgina now moves on, we recognise we have both a great responsibility and opportunity to expand into another growing maritime sector," said Alisdair Pettigrew, Managing Director at BLUE. "We’re really excited to work with the Saltwater team to help supercharge and invest in its growth with our additional services and resources."

The addition expands BLUE's already-substantial operation in the UK and abroad. The firm has a staff of 35, a roster of more than 80 clients, and a ranking in the top 10 of all UK business-to-business PR agencies.