Authorities in Turkey Turn Away Gay Cruise, Citing "Moral Values"

Local authorities in Turkey have decided to temporarily ban the cruise ship Scarlet Lady from calling in Istanbul and Kusadasi, forcing the organizers of the ship's LGBT-themed voyage to alter their itinerary.

The 2020-built Scarlet Lady is currently operating under charter to Atlantis Events, an organizer of gay and LGBT-themed vacations; the company is well-known, with more than 35 years of experience in its travel segment. The latest Atlantis voyage on Scarlet Lady was scheduled to depart July 5 from Athens, calling at Mykonos before arriving at Kusadasi, Turkey on the 7th. She would then head north for two days and one night in Istanbul, allowing guests an opportunity to "experience some of the city's vibrant night culture," then depart again on the 9th.

There was one last-minute hitch, according to Atlantis: officials in Turkey decided that they did not want to have Atlantis' passengers visit their country because of who they are. In a statement, Turkish officials alleged that Atlantis is "known for behaviors incompatible with the fabric of our society and our moral values."

Provincial authorities in Aydin, home to Kusadasi, advised in no uncertain terms that there would be "absolutely no possibility of the group in question visiting our province for an event of this nature."

Atlantis has organized port calls in Turkey before, without any particular fanfare: this particular type of themed cruise is not a new idea, and the company is far from the only organizer of such voyages. But Turkey's government has been inching woards this time is different.

"The reasoning behind it is that it’s a gay group," said Atlantis President and CEO Rich Campbell, speaking to CNN. "We are not there for anything except to spend money, have a good time, take tours and be incredibly respectful to every culture we visit."

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Instead of visiting Turkey, Scarlet Lady will make a port call in Alexandria, Egypt and another on the island of Crete. Calls in Dubrovnik, Zadar and Trieste remain on the schedule.

Broadway actress Patti LuPone, who is booked to perform on board, wrote a note of protest following the Turkish decision. "I am furious, but I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call. I am ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this," LuPone said in a social media message.