AmNav Celebrates First Remote Tug Christening on U.S. West Coast

Image courtesy AmNav By The Maritime Executive 12-14-2020 09:12:00

Keeping business moving ahead in the COVID-19 era, tug operator AmNav has conducted the first remote christening of a new tugboat on the U.S. West Coast. The newly-delivered Sarah Avrick is the second of four ASD-90 ship assist tugs ordered by the Saltchuk family of companies for use by AmNav and sister company Foss Maritime.

"Christening a boat is really special. This is going to be a remote christening [and] the first tugboat christened remotely on the West Coast," said Milt Merritt, president of AmNav Maritime. "We could not be more proud to welcome in the Sarah."

The Sarah Avrick was built by Nichols Brothers Boat Builders in Freeland, Washington. With two MTU EPA Tier 4 diesels, she generates about 6,900 horspower and 95 tons of bollard pull, and she exceeds California emissions requirements. The design was provided by Seattle-based Jensen Maritime.

"The boats are wonderful, but it is all of the people that make these things happen. From our engineering team to the deck and everybody who's operating these vessels, that's what makes our company the best it can be," Saltchuk Marine CEO Jason Chiles told The Merchants Exchange.

The Sarah Avrick brings AmNav's fleet of ship assist tugs to nine vessels serving customers up and down the U.S. West Coast.