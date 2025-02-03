After Trump's Threats, Panama Offers Free Canal Passage to U.S. Warships

Panama's government has promised to give free passage to U.S. warships through the Panama Canal, a U.S. official informed Bloomberg on Sunday. The bilateral U.S.-Panama treaty on canal operations requires neutral treatment for vessels of all nationalities.

President Donald Trump has pledged to "take back" the Panama Canal Zone, which was wholly controlled by the United States for more than 70 years. The canal was transferred to Panama by treaty in 1977, and the handover was completed in 1999. Trump has accused Panama of allowing China to influence the canal's operations, and has demanded certain changes.

"They’ve agreed to certain things, but I’m not happy with it," Trump said on Sunday. "We either want it back, or we’re going to get something very strong, or we’re going to take it back."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio visited the canal on Sunday and observed the operations of the Miraflores locks, accompanied by Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales. After the visit, the authority confirmed that it wanted to "optimize transit priority of U.S. Navy vessels through the Panama Canal."

Panama's government has also promised to review the lease arrangements for two Chinese-owned terminals on either side of the canal, both controlled by Hong Kong-based Hutchison Ports.