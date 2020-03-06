Adam Goldstein Has Left Royal Caribbean Cruises

Adam Goldstein By The Maritime Executive 03-05-2020 05:59:28

Royal Caribbean Cruises' Vice Chairman Adam Goldstein has left the company, with no reason as yet made public.

A spokesman from Royal Caribbean Cruises confirmed his departure, saying: “Adam Goldstein has made countless contributions to our company since the day he came to RCL in 1988. Adam worked his way up through various roles at the company to eventually serve as president and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, president and COO of RCL, and most recently as vice chairman.



“Every step of the way, our company was growing, strengthening and becoming more successful – and the parallels between Adam’s achievements and the company’s are no accident. Adam will always be family to us and we wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Goldstein served as President & CEO of Royal Caribbean International from 2007 to 2014. From 2014 to 2018, he served as President & COO of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Goldstein currently serves as Chair of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), a position he also held in 2015/2016. In 2017/2018, Goldstein served as Chair of the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA). In 2001, he served as the National Chair of the Travel Industry Association of America (now U.S. Travel Association) and has been inducted into the Travel Industry Hall of Leaders. Goldstein has also been inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame. He serves on the Board of Trustees of INSEAD and on the Energy Security Leadership Council, a leadership affiliate of Securing America’s Future Energy (SAFE) in Washington D.C.

Goldstein graduated with honors from Princeton University. He also has a law degree from Harvard University and an MBA with distinction from INSEAD.