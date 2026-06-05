Wass Submarine Systems and Magellan Aerospace Sign Agreement

[By: Fincantieri]

Fincantieri, through its subsidiary WASS Submarine Systems, a leader in the design and development of advanced underwater defense systems, and Magellan Aerospace Corporation (“Magellan”), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to identify and develop areas of industrial cooperation aimed at strengthening Canada’s defense sovereignty and enhancing its underwater defense capabilities. The agreement was signed during CANSEC 2026, the defense exhibition recently held in Ottawa, Canada.

Within this framework, WASS Submarine Systems and Magellan will work together to explore opportunities for Canadian industrial participation in heavyweight torpedoes and torpedo countermeasures system capabilities. Areas of cooperation include the production of components, energetic sections, subassemblies, final assembly and factory testing, as well as maintenance and in-service support activities.

With over 150 years of heritage in underwater defense, WASS brings extensive industrial and technological expertise in advanced underwater systems to this collaboration. The agreement provides a foundation for progressive cooperation between the two companies, contributing to the development of a sustainable and competitive industrial capability in Canada across the lifecycle of underwater defense systems. By combining WASS’ long-standing expertise in underwater defense systems with Magellan’s established industrial presence in Canada, the collaboration aims to support the long-term development of sovereign underwater capabilities, strengthen local industrial participation, and enable sustainable in-country sustainment.