VIKAND to Improve Diversity and Tackle Harassment

VIKAND has pledged its support to Day of the Seafarer (25th June) and the International Maritime Organization’s 2025 campaign theme: My Harassment-Free Ship.

The campaign aims to address the major issue of harassment faced by seafarers, highlighting that over 50% of female seafarers and many male seafarers have experienced bullying and harassment at sea.

According to the report ‘Workplace bullying and harassment at sea: A structured literature review’ prevalence, rates of workplace bullying and harassment at sea range from 8% to 25% of all seafarers and over 50% of women seafarers. VIKAND, the global leader in maritime healthcare solutions, has expressed concern that women are still not finding a career in maritime industry an attractive one.

The IMO-WISTA (Women's International Shipping and Trading Association) Women in Maritime Survey 2024, showed that women accounted for just 1% of the total number of seafarers employed by surveyed organisations.

Ronald Spithout, Managing Director, OneHealth by VIKAND, said: “We recognise that commercial shipping still has work to do, particularly with diversity still in the low single digits.”

The company pointed out that VIKAND’s cruise industry roots has led it to create a full toolbox of solutions to drive progress towards a safer environment onboard for all, with initiatives such as 24/7 crew helpline or Crew Wellness Pulse Check.

VIKAND said it encouraged and applauded initiatives within commercial shipping that promote diversity and strengthen social cohesion onboard, noting that crews with more inclusive environments are better equipped to handle the rigours of life at sea - regardless of gender.

It is also committed to supporting companies that take an active stance against harassment and in favour of diversity, being ready to offer expertise in healthcare, mental wellbeing and other social support tools to assist them on this journey.

VIKAND is encouraged the maritime industry is taking steps in the right direction. In February 2024, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) launched a set of eight industry principles aimed at eliminating harassment and bullying at sea.

