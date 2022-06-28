Van Ameyde Marine Appoints Robert Chesters to Manage Global Expansion

Robert Chesters, Global Business Development Manager, Van Ameyde Marine, has a remit to work with teams across the Van Ameyde Marine group to expand the company’s international reach geographically and by market sector

[By: Van Ameyde Marine]

Van Ameyde Marine, the Netherlands-headquartered marine surveying, consultancy, and loss prevention group, has appointed Rob Chesters as its new Global Business Development Manager.

Based in the UK, Chesters has a remit to work with teams across group to develop a global strategy and service offering, with the aim of expanding the company’s international reach geographically and by market sector.

Chesters, who has more than twenty years’ business development experience in the maritime services sector, having held senior positions with Wilhelmsen Ships Service, joins Van Ameyde Marine from Oceanic Technical Solutions, where he worked with shipowners and managers to reduce their vessels’ impact on the marine environment.

Walter Dekkers, Managing Director Van Ameyde Marine, said: “We are delighted to welcome Robert to the Van Ameyde Marine family as we chart a new course in the company’s long and illustrious history. Rob has a track record shaping growth for maritime service companies and will work with business heads across the company’s marine division to strengthen our presence globally, initially with developments in Singapore and later looking at other geographical areas.

Robert Chesters, Global Business Development Manager, Van Ameyde Marine, said: “From maritime casualties, bunker quality issues, cargo damage, pollution, pandemics and crew welfare, climate changes, to the introduction of autonomous ships, renewables and alternative fuels and new types of cargo; the gamut of issues faced by the marine industry is huge.”

Van Ameyde Marine’s consultancy and surveying group embraces a family of four iconic heritage brands: Van Ameyde Krogius, Van Ameyde McAuslands, Van Ameyde Seasia and Van Ameyde Marine.

"With a global team of almost 100 in-house marine surveyors, engineers, scientists and experts across four historic business brands, Van Ameyde Marine is well placed to help shipowners, charterers, insurers, P&I Clubs, lawyers and government agencies around the world better manage the challenges presented by a maritime industry on the cusp of change.” Chesters said.

All of the companies in the Van Ameyde Marine group have a rich heritage and with Van Ameyde Krogius celebrating its 150th year, Chesters is looking forward to being a part of developing the company for the demands of the future and the digital age.

“These historic companies, each of which, over the course of many decades, has established a solid reputation as a quality, independent and objective technical consultancy, have been brought together to form the global Van Ameyde Marine group.

“I am excited to be working across the Van Ameyde Marine group to deliver a global strategy and service offering that meets the needs of our principals and customers globally,” said Chesters.

