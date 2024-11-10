The Nautical Institute's Free New Training Standard for Alternative Fuels

[By: The Nautical Institute]

The Nautical Institute today announces the release of its new training standard for alternative fuels. This standard, available free of charge, underscores the Institute’s commitment to its work as an educational charity dedicated to the safety of seafarers.

As the first milestone in the IMO’s 2023 GHG strategy approaches with the requirement for between 5% and 10% of the world fleet expected to be powered by zero or near-zero GHG emission technologies, many shipowners have had to take a decision on how they will fuel their fleets before all the variables have been fully tested. The result is that we can expect vessels powered by a number of different fuels such as ammonia, methanol and hydrogen to be launching within the next few years before the IMO will be able to establish STCW competency requirements. Although tanker operators have been transporting these fuels as cargo for some time, there is a lack of experience of the procedures needed for their safe bunkering.

Recognising that there will inevitably be a gap between the first of these vessels coming into service and the STCW requirements being implemented, The Nautical Institute has taken the lead to develop guidance that provides an interim framework for trainers and training providers globally. This standard is voluntary and offers broad guidelines that will enable training institutions to create training programmes to meet current needs but leave room for future development as alternative fuels become more established and operational practice evolves.

With a 10-part scheme of work, The Nautical Institute’s Training Standard for Handling Alternative Fuels in the Maritime Sector provides guidance to training providers to offer programmes of learning that ensure seafarers will have the knowledge to handle bunkering of alternative fuels safely and confidently.

Capt John Lloyd FNI, CEO of The Nautical Institute, said, “This standard doesn’t replace the STCW requirements that will be established in the coming years. Rather it seeks to offer interim support that bridges the gap until that time and, having been designed as a living document, it will be able to evolve with industry best practice.

“We have always been dedicated to promoting the highest standards of professionalism, competence, and safety in maritime through the provision of training, sharing knowledge and expertise, and prioritising the safety of working seafarers and we believe that by making available this new standard free of charge throughout the industry, we are adhering to these values.”

The Nautical Institute's Training Standard for Handling Alternative Fuels in the Maritime Sector can be downloaded free of charge here.