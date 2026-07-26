The Nautical Institute Calls for Seafarer Safety to Remain a Shared Priority

[By Nautical Institute]

The Nautical Institute has called on the international maritime community to ensure seafarer safety and welfare remain a shared priority as vessels continue to operate in areas affected by heightened tension and fast-changing security conditions.

Seafarers are essential to the continuity of global trade and the delivery of vital goods. They are civilians carrying out their professional duties, often far from home, and their safety must remain central to the decisions made by all those connected with maritime operations.

The Nautical Institute said a significant number of its members are currently serving on vessels operating in areas of heightened tension, including the Middle East and other regions affected by instability. The Institute remains in contact with some of those members and is hearing first-hand how conditions at sea are changing.

Captain John Lloyd FNI, Chief Executive of The Nautical Institute, said: “Seafarers are working in conditions that differ significantly from the traditional trading environment. Crews are facing constant risk because circumstances can change quickly, but the operational demands placed on them remain unchanged.

“Uncertainty has unfortunately become part of their daily routine, affecting not only their safety, but also their wellbeing and mental health. These are professional mariners carrying out essential work, and they must not be treated as invisible participants in wider geopolitical events.”

The Nautical Institute said that at times of increased regional tension, it is critical that industry, authorities and supporting organisations work together to reduce risk, maintain safe passage and ensure crews are properly supported at sea and ashore.

Clear communication, access to welfare support and practical measures to safeguard ships and their crews are more important than ever.

Captain Lloyd added: “Our focus remains on the wellbeing of seafarers and their families. We continue to support our members during these challenging conditions and urge a collective commitment across the maritime community to keeping those at sea safe.

“Seafarers make global trade possible. Their safety, dignity and welfare must remain a priority for owners, managers, charterers, authorities and all those whose decisions affect the conditions in which they work.”

The Nautical Institute will continue to engage with members and the wider maritime community to promote professionalism, operational safety and support for those serving at sea.