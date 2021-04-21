The Aurora Project Short-Listed by ENOVA as Candidate for IPCEI

By The Maritime Executive 04-21-2021

The Aurora project is a cooperation with BKK, Air Liquide and Equinor to build a complete liquid hydrogen supply chain for the maritime industry. The Aurora project covers a new build liquid hydrogen (LH2) production facility at Mongstad, in Norway, close to an Equinor refinery. Through cooperation with Wilhelmsen’s planned liquid hydrogen-powered “Topeka” ro-ro vessels, the partners will distribute LH2 from Mongstad across western Norway. Altogether Aurora plans to deliver 6 tonnes of renewable LH2 produced from electrolysis per day. This is estimated to cover the LH2 needs across western Norway in 2024-2026, while paving the way to scaling up production for additional demand. The Aurora project was initiated in 2019 with the pre-engineering phase now completed. Subject to the Investment decision, the Aurora project aims to make liquid hydrogen available for commercial shipping by early 2024.

Liquid hydrogen is expected to be a key contributor on the shipping industry’s path towards decarbonization. Projects for hydrogen operation are currently underway within cruise ships, cargo ships, offshore vessels and ferries.

“We are happy to see that the Aurora project is among the highest-rated Norwegian initiatives with regards to Enova’s selection criteria. Through the matchmaking we will be able to bring the Norwegian development work and our knowledge from the use of hydrogen in maritime to a European level, and to embed it in a larger European initiative”, says Ingrid Von Streng Velken, EVP innovation and development BKK.

“Aurora is the first initiative in Europe that aims to build a complete value chain producing and using green liquid hydrogen for maritime shipping applications. Liquid hydrogen has a tremendous potential to help decarbonize maritime transport and become a zero-emission alternative for shipping”, says Lars Strandberg, Vice President Hydrogen Energy Europe Industries of Air Liquide.

“Aurora is an important step on the journey towards decarbonizing the maritime shipping sector and Equinor is playing an important role both in the production of renewable liquid hydrogen as well as in stimulating the market for zero-emission shipping fuels by shifting cargoes from road-based transport to the Topeka base-to-base vessels” says Steinar Eikaas, VP Low Carbon Solutions in Equinor.

“We are happy to put forward five shortlisted candidates from Norway to the IPCEI on Hydrogen. The process over the next few months will determine which candidates will be successful in integrating into the European project and for potential funding from Enova”, says Mr. Arve Solheim, Head of New Markets at Enova.

