Telemar to Install & Maintain Sealution's Data Collection Technology

[By: Telemar]

Telemar, the leading provider of smart maintenance and remote access technologies, has signed an agreement with Sealution to support plug-and-play data collection for vessel operators.

Sealution’s Connectivity System combines the reliability of the existing cabling used on shipboard fire detection and alarm systems with an onboard gateway to collect and transmit data, improving the robustness of onboard networks and enabling granular data collection from a wide array of equipment and IoT devices.

Under the terms of the agreement Telemar will offer installation, service and maintenance of Sealution’s Type Approved solution.

Telemar already provides data collection from bridge navigation technology for maintenance and analytics. The partnership with Sealution creates the possibility to gather data from propulsion and other critical systems for maintenance and troubleshooting.

Telemar specialises in Smart Maintenance and management of bridge electronics, providing proactive remote and in person support with focus on mitigating risk and reducing down-time. Its engineers can access onboard systems to diagnose performance issues and perform a higher number of first-time fixes using remote access without the need to wait for the next port call.

“The maritime industry is witnessing a significant transformation in the way ships navigate, driven by rapid advances in digitalisation and automation,” said Sebastian Hamers, CEO & Co-Founder of Sealution. “Our partnership with Telemar will support this transformation by enabling more vendors and vessel operators across the globe to benefit from uninterrupted data collection and optimised analysis.”

“This agreement extends the range of possibilities that Telemar can offer to our clients, simplifying data collection and creating a more integrated approach to digitalisation,” said Mike Bauwens, CEO, Telemar. “Our partnership strategy is designed to support owners in accessing the data they need to operate at higher efficiency and in compliance.”