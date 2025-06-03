Speedcast Adds Enterprise-Grade WiFi Solution to Its SIGMA Marketplace

[By: Speedcast]

Speedcast, a leading communications and IT services provider, announced today that the company has partnered with Antamedia, a provider of advanced on-premise and cloud-based network management solutions, to integrate its Enterprise WiFi Hotspot and Digital Guide Hospitality software in the latest release of Speedcast’s SIGMA™ intelligent network management platform. The integration supports new end-user features and functionalities now directly available in the latest SIGMA expansion – enabling enhanced staff, crew and guest connectivity, improvement of daily operations, and provision of access to essential services in remote environments.

Speedcast recently announced enhancements to SIGMA, including a new architecture, evolving the platform to address the modern-day challenges of visibility, control, compliance, and security required to manage distributed edge environments at scales not previously possible. The new architecture provides the backbone for the SIGMA marketplace, offering managed containerized or virtual machine deployments of applications that customers can leverage for their digital operations.

As an anchor application in Speedcast’s SIGMA marketplace, the integration of Antamedia’s Enterprise-grade WiFi Hotspot solution delivers added internet control, service access, payment features and a self-service portal that works across different environments. The fully managed solution can be deployed at scale for high-volume operations and relieves the remote site operator of any administrative burdens and monthly commitments, while Speedcast manages and provisions all aspects of individual usage and connectivity. The new SIGMA marketplace application augments Speedcast’s existing proprietary and third-party WiFi Hotspot management solutions, expanding the company’s suite of options under its Launch Internet service. Customers can select between platforms based on remote site needs, including scale of deployments, management, monitoring and analytics requirements, along with marketing-related capabilities.

This deployment adds a managed internet access layer that gives offshore energy, maritime vessel and cruise and ferry operators, along with mining and construction camp managers, full control over how staff and guests use onsite connectivity. The system allows for the creation of varying internet plans, enforces data quotas and speed limits, and supports user identification through vouchers, PMS credentials, SMS verification, or other login methods. The software is cloud-managed and hosted as an application on Speedcast’s SIGMA platform, easily allowing centralized configuration and real-time monitoring across different locations.

“Today, reliable internet connectivity is essential, especially for our customers operating in remote locations,” said Dee Schwalb, Chief Product Officer at Speedcast. “Managing usage and providing connectivity for staff, contractors and guests is an increasing burden on IT. Partnering with Antamedia as one of our SIGMA anchor tenants was an obvious choice. Their technology serves as an enhancement to the portfolio of remote staff, guest and crew welfare solutions that we offer and meets a critical need for our customers. Now, with Antamedia integrated into our SIGMA platform, we’re helping our customers streamline operations and simplify processes, all within a single, unified solution that is deployable at scale for high-volume operations.”

Antamedia provides advanced on-premise and cloud-based network management solutions, complete with integrated tools for digital marketing, user billing, and secure access control. Trusted by more than 50,000 customers, including telecommunications providers, ISPs, hospitality brands, and government institutions, Antamedia’s product suite includes Enterprise WiFi Hotspot, CRM, Cloud Kiosk, Internet Café software, and the Digital Guide for Hospitality.

Speedcast will debut the enhanced, next-generation SIGMA platform at Nor-Shipping 2025, held June 2-6 in Oslo, Norway, beginning with a celebration event at the Speedcast stand #B05-33 on Tuesday, June 3 at 3:00 p.m. Speedcast technical and commercial experts will be on site, providing demonstrations of the platform. Additionally, Speedcast will be discussing how the upgraded architecture brings the power of edge intelligence to maritime operations during a session on Future-Proofing Your Fleet as part of the Digital Ship Forum at Nor-Shipping. The session takes place Wednesday, June 4 at 12:15 p.m. in the Thon Hotel Arena.