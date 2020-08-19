Samskip Launches Duisburg-Amsterdam Rail Service

Multimodal company Samskip and Nunner Logistics are launching direct rail services between Amsterdam and Duisburg, in a new and far-reaching commitment to shippers using rail, road and waterborne transport services out of two of North Europe’s main container ports.

From August 20th, 2020, the new service will connect Samskip’s rail terminal in Duisburg with TMA Terminal Amsterdam, initially with two weekly departures in each direction. Service frequency will increase to three roundtrips per week from September.



Nunner Logistics operates weekly trains from the Chinese cities of Xi’an and Changsha to Duisburg. With both Duisburg and Amsterdam linking seamlessly into Samskip’s European rail, road and short sea network, the six-hour rail transit between the two provides a reliable and flexible transport option, optimized for prompt delivery of 40ft/45ft containers, reefer units, flat racks and tank containers.



The new rail shuttle has been launched in collaboration with TMA Terminal Amsterdam, the Port of Amsterdam and Duisport Group, with DistriRail to provide rail haulage services.



The first of its kind link to-from Amsterdam adds a new dimension to Samskip’s weekly short sea service connecting to the Norwegian Westcoast, and for shippers using its three-times weekly departures to Hull and Tilbury. High frequency rail shuttles will also extend the penetration of short sea services into Amsterdam beyond Duisburg, to Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Italy and Turkey.



“We are excited to launch this missing link in our network and offer an even stronger intermodal product,” says David Besseling, Samskip Head of UK Trade. “The combination of the Samskip rail and short sea service networks creates a variety of efficient long-distance intermodal services for a sustainable Door-to-Door solution. Together with our partners, we look forward to increasing frequency and geographical reach even further.”



Erik Groot Wassink, Director Special Products at Nunner Logistics, comments: “Nunner Logistics transports a lot of containers from China destined for the UK on the new silk road, with most trains arriving in Duisburg without a suitable intermodal link onwards to the Dutch ports connecting to the UK. This new service bridges the gap, ensuring a sound intermodal connection for cargoes destined for the UK. It is also a wonderful intermodal addition for our services between the Netherlands, the UK and CIS countries.”



"This greatly enriches our current rail shuttle services on this corridor" adds Sander de Roo, Managing Director, DistriRail. Duisport Group Chief Executive Erich Staake describes the connection as a “central project” in enhancing intermodal networks and supply chain resilience, while TMA Logistics Chief Executive Gerben Matroos sees the service as the means to “further shape Amsterdam’s position as a short sea hub”. Meanwhile, Port of Amsterdam Manager Hinterland Manager Rob Smit drew attention to the port’s support for new rail services as the “efficient, clean and safe” option.

