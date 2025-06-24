Roll Group Expands U.S. Presence with New Office and Yard in Louisiana

[By: Roll Group]

Roll Group proudly announces the opening of its newest Americas Project office and yard in Saint Gabriel, Louisiana. This strategic expansion solidifies Roll Group’s commitment to serving the Gulf Coast region with localized expertise and fully integrated engineered heavy lift and project logistics services.

By expanding its Americas footprint, Roll Group now offers even greater responsiveness, regional coverage, and tailored project support to a growing client base in the energy, petrochemical, infrastructure, and industrial construction sectors.

The new facility features a 2,160 square foot office and 3 acres of laydown/storage area, with access to an additional 5 acres for storage and maintenance operations. Ideally situated with immediate access to key industrial corridors throughout Louisiana and along the Mississippi River. The location places Roll Group in closer proximity to ongoing and upcoming operations enabling faster mobilization and more efficient service delivery across the region.

A strategic location with industrial significance

Louisiana represents a critical connection in North America’s energy infrastructure. The U.S. petroleum industry between Lake Charles and New Orleans drives constant demand for safe, reliable, and innovative engineered transport and lifting services. By establishing a permanent office in the region, Roll Group is well-positioned to provide turnkey solutions that combine land-based heavy haulage with marine transport, reducing project complexity and risk for its clients.

“We’ve always strived to serve the market, as 10% of the petroleum industry lies between Lake Charles and New Orleans,” said Gary Summers, who has 45 years of industry experience and has been with Roll Group since the company’s U.S. launch over a decade ago. “Now we’re not only serving the market, we’re local. We can be part of the community, part of the culture. We’re glad to be here and look forward to bigger and better things in Louisiana.”

Expanding capacity, growing talent

The new Louisiana office strengthens Roll Group’s operations by offering project management, engineering, technical support, and client services. It also supports the company’s long-term goal of cultivating local talent and partnerships to drive regional employment and collaboration.

“This office opens up more opportunities and territory for Roll Group to grow and succeed. It puts us in a whole new category,” said Michael Crawford, Louisiana Commercial Manager. “I’ve been with Roll Lift for four years and in the industry for 22. I was born and raised here in Louisiana, and I see a bright future here for Roll Group.”

“The culture is good. The people are good. The work is out there - it’s tremendous,” Crawford added. “Being local allows us to respond faster and work more efficiently with clients on the ground.”

An integrated, asset-based approach

Roll Group is uniquely equipped to handle complex turnkey projects through its combination of owned and operated assets, including an international fleet of vessels and local/international barges, mooring and ballasting equipment, heavy duty engineered bridging, gantry lifting and jacking solutions, and a growing fleet of hydraulic modular trailers—including the latest OTR, hydraulic and fully modular self-propelled trailers—as well as telescopic and lattice boom heavy lift cranes. All of this is supported by in-house land and marine engineering.

We tailor project solutions on a case-by-case basis, deploying specialized assets and subject-matter experts as needed. Our international footprint, combined with deep local knowledge, enables us to deliver some of the most complex logistics projects in the industry with consistency, safety, and innovation.

A key differentiator is our integrated project management approach, which allows us to seamlessly manage the full project scope, including coordination and execution of complete packing lists. This ensures we remain flexible and responsive across project phases, while maintaining control over cost, timeline, and safety benchmarks. Our team works closely with clients and partners to manage evolving priorities without duplication or inefficiencies, reinforcing our reputation as a reliable, collaborative delivery partner.

In particular, Roll Group specializes in the transportation and lifting of large modular cargo, where our experience, asset capabilities, and engineered solutions provide a competitive edge. From fabrication yards to final destination, we deliver complete, synchronized operations that reduce risk and interface complexity, offering clients peace of mind from start to finish.

Our integrated Land-Sea model streamlines operations from origin to destination, reducing handover risks and ensuring a cohesive execution plan that can scale to meet the most ambitious industrial projects.

Looking ahead

The Louisiana office marks another milestone in Roll Group’s strategy to grow its Americas operations. With increasing demand from the energy transition, industrial growth, and infrastructure development, the company remains focused on delivering comprehensive solutions with precision and innovation to bring cost, time and schedule assurance that our customers can rely upon.

Our investments in equipment are made to support the unique approach to projects in the region and will ensure that our customers have robust and complete solutions that are engineered specifically to cater for the growing market and local infrastructure needs.