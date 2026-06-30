Riviera Travel Welcomes Newest Five-Star River Cruise Ship

[By Riviera]

Riviera Travel, a leader in ultra-premium river cruising, ocean yachts, and global land travel for more than 40 years, today unveiled a first look at its newest five-star river cruise ship, Riviera Resplendence. On Saturday, July 4, the ship will depart from Cologne on its maiden voyage, embarking on its inaugural Rhine Cruise to Switzerland itinerary welcoming guests onboard for the first time.

"Riviera Resplendence represents another significant milestone for Riviera Travel as we continue to grow our award-winning river cruise fleet,” said Stuart Milan, president of North America for Riviera Travel. “As demand for premium river cruising continues to grow, we are expanding our fleet with thoughtfully designed ships that allow us to deliver the exceptional experiences and value that define Riviera Travel.”

As the sister ship to Riviera Radiance, Riviera Resplendence is the third ship in Riviera Travel's Radiance Class, showcasing the line's signature split-level design that creates brighter public spaces, enhanced panoramic views and a more open, contemporary onboard atmosphere. Accommodating up to 178 guests across 89 cabins and suites, the five-star ship also features an elegant lounge, three dining venues highlighting regional cuisine, and an expansive sun deck for taking in Europe's scenic waterways.

Designed by the team at Scylla, Riviera Travel's longtime shipbuilding partner, Riviera Resplendence features a fresh interior concept that sets it apart from the rest of the fleet. Rich gold accents, warm wood tones and vibrant wall coverings replace lighter color palettes to create an inviting, upscale atmosphere throughout the ship.

“When guests come onboard, we want them to feel like they’re coming home for the next few days,” said Michel van der Velden and Cathy Schroder, Interior Designers at Scylla. “We hope Riviera guests notice the thoughtful design details and leave inspired, whether it’s a beautiful wall covering or another design element they’d love to recreate in their own home. Creating that spark of interior design inspiration is what we strive for.”

Riviera Resplendence will sail 18 unique itineraries on the Danube and Rhine Rivers. Among the highlights are the Budapest to the Black Sea River Cruise, Rhine Cruise to Switzerland, Rhine, Moselle & Switzerland River Cruise, The Blue Danube River Cruise, as well as festive holiday sailings and dedicated solo departures.

Riviera Travel’s Radiance Class will continue to grow with the addition of two more ships, Riviera Reflection and Riviera Rhapsody, which are scheduled to debut over the next two years underscoring the lines continued investment in its next generation of ships.