Port of Antwerp-Bruges New Autonomous & Electric Shuttle at Medrepair

[By: Port of Antwerp-Bruges]

Today, Port of Antwerp-Bruges, together with technology partners Akkodis, VDL, and Medrepair (Medrepair is part of MedlogSA, belonging to MSC), presented a live demonstration of a next-generation logistics solution designed to transform intra-terminal container transport: an autonomous, fully electric shuttle that enhances operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability in port environments.

The demonstration—held at the Medrepair terminal as part of the PIONEERS project funded under the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme —offered stakeholders from across the logistics and maritime industries a first-hand look at a deployable innovation built for the demands of modern port operations.

Developed to address the increasing complexity of internal container movements, the shuttle system automates short-distance transfers between key operational areas—such as warehouses, stacks, and gates—reducing the need for traditional diesel-powered vehicles and manual handling. Equipped with intelligent navigation software and high-resolution sensors, the platform autonomously follows a predefined route while ensuring full operational visibility through a central Human-Machine Interface (HMI).

Based on the VDL 3-axle MTT platform, the vehicle includes a 6x4 electric transmission and a dynamic axle system optimized for terminal conditions—ensuring consistent performance under varying loads and terrain.

This marks the second successful test of the system, following a technical validation earlier this year in Breda, the Netherlands. Today's live trial focused on real-world integration within a busy port terminal, generating operational insights that will inform future scaling and commercial deployment.

For terminal operators and logistics companies, the autonomous shuttle represents a modular, scalable, and interoperable component of Logistics as a Service (LaaS) strategies—opening new possibilities for reducing turnaround times, minimizing labor constraints, and increasing yard throughput.

Specifications

Maximum speed: 15 km/h, depending on total weight, route and traffic conditions

Range: 8 hours of driving on one battery charge

E-motors: power 168 KW, torque 2,200 Nm

Gross battery pack capacity: 144 kWh

Empty weight: 15,000 kg, depending on superstructure

Maximum payload: 48,000 kg

Maximum total weight: 63,000 kg

3 axles, 6x4 drive

Dimensions: 2.55m wide, chassis height: 1.07m, chassis length: 12.56m; equal to standard truck.

Johan Klaps, Vice Mayor for the Port and Economy City of Antwerp and President of the board Port of Antwerp-Bruges "Today more than ever, Port of Antwerp-Bruges functions as a unique testbed for pioneering innovations. Thanks to the PIONEERS project, we can test concrete solutions in an operational environment that contribute to our ambition to become a climate-neutral port. The autonomous, electric container shuttle that is driving on an active terminal for the first time today shows perfectly how technology and sustainability can go hand in hand. We are therefore particularly proud to actively contribute to this."

Daniel Tocantins, director Europe Medrepair: “The productivity of a terminal depends on how smoothly goods can flow from one touchpoint to another. By automating this process with zero-emission vehicles, we’re introducing a solution that not only supports sustainability goals, but also delivers tangible gains in speed, reliability, and cost-efficiency.”

Karel Smits, Director New Business VDL Automated Vehicles: "VDL leads the way in sustainable heavy transport in the field of automated vehicles. Our knowledge and experience in design, electrification, connectivity, autonomous driving and mobility as a service, combined with safety, is fully applied to this MTT platform. Since 2011, VDL has had more than 300 automated guided vehicles in service at the ports of ECT (Rotterdam), PSA (Singapore) and DGT (Busan) and at the industrial sites of BASF (Ludwigshafen) and Aviko (Steenderen). The VDL Mixed Traffic Transporter that will operate in Antwerp is the perfect further development of our position."