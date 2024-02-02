ONE Launched Trial Shipments of 1st Dual-Temperature Refrigerator Container

[By: Ocean Network Express]

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd. (ONE) is pleased to announce the launch of the world’s first dual-temperature refrigerated container trial equipped with Controlled Atmosphere (CA) functions in collaboration with Pan Pacific International Holdings Inc. (PPIH) and NAX Japan. It is the world's first use of marine transportation of the dual-temperature refrigerated container equipped with CA functions that will transport various types of perishable goods and fruits from Japan to overseas stores of “Don Quijote,” the largest Japanese discount store chain operated by PPIH.

In addition to transporting two different temperature zone commodities, the container also has CA functions, which prolong the shelf life of fruits and vegetables. It will also create a more efficient way to transport cargoes in small quantities and reduce inventory risks, ultimately reducing cost, CO2 emissions and food loss.

A foldable partition is installed in the middle of a container to accommodate different temperature zones. The room adjacent to the reefer unit supports both chilled and frozen temperatures, maintaining cargo from -30°C to +30°C, similar to a standard refrigerated container. In the other compartment of the container, a thermal fan sends cold air through the ceiling to maintain cargo between -5°C and +30°C. Depending on a customer’s requirements, the position of the partition can be adjusted, and the partition can also be stored in the ceiling when it is not in use, turning it into a stand refrigerated container.

PPIH currently operates 43 stores (as of December 31, 2023) in six Asian countries, including the specialty store "DON DON DONKI" which offers mainly Japanese products. As fresh Japanese fruits and vegetables are popular at each store, maintaining freshness during ocean transportation has always been challenging. Furthermore, the small volume of cargoes for countries with fewer stores, such as Thailand and Malaysia have made it crucial to improve container loading efficiency and reduce transportation costs.

By utilizing the dual-temperature refrigerated CA container, ONE, PPIH, and NAX Japan strive to enhance container loading efficiency by transporting smaller quantities of a more diverse range of perishable commodities in a single container. This approach not only aims to reduce overall transportation costs, but also maintains the freshness and quality of goods throughout the shipment. NAX Japan is also working with ONE as a logistics partner in the export of perishable goods.

The manufacturing of the dual-temperature refrigerated container and trial shipments are supported by a subsidy project conducted by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries in Japan in the Fiscal Year of 2022.

ONE, PPIH, and NAX Japan will continue this trial shipment to contribute to more stable exports of Japanese agricultural products and their global promotion.