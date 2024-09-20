Nor-Shipping Sees ‘Radical Growth’ in 2025 with Expansion on All Fronts

[By: Nor-Shipping]

Nor-Shipping is promising the global maritime and ocean industries “a bigger, bolder, better” exhibition and activity programme than ever before in Norway next year, with expansion and new initiatives to serve and support ambitious business developments.

These include more exhibition space, greater international involvement, fresh networking opportunities, and a conference programme expanded to encompass Seabed Minerals, LNG and finance (OceanInvest).

Relevance and leadership

The event week, marking its 60th anniversary, takes place at venues across Oslo and Lillestrøm 2-6 June 2025 and, according to organisers, is now “fast approaching sold out status”. A fact made all the more noteworthy by the extension of the exhibition to encompass a ‘second floor’ (the Upper Deck) above Hall D and a tented hall between the popular halls B and C.

“It’s going to be a fun, highly topical, extremely busy, and absolutely essential global gathering,” says Nor-Shipping Director Sidsel Norvik. “This is the time and place to turn opportunities into sustainable business.”

Norvik explains that the development of Nor-Shipping has always been done in close collaboration with key industry and government stakeholders, ensuring appropriate topicality and relevance to attract the movers and the shakers of the global ocean industries.

Focused on the future

Norvik notes: “There’s a strong call for an arena truly representative of our evolving business world. One that welcomes new players, new nationalities, and new sectors and segments, connecting them with established networks and partners to underpin sustainable growth. That’s the essence of our #future-proof theme for Nor-Shipping 2025.”

It also explains the conference expansion into the areas of Seabed Minerals, LNG, and the crucially important finance arena with Ocean Invest.

Specialised strengths

This will bolster a calendar that already includes The Ocean Leadership Conference, The International Ship Autonomy and Sustainability Summit, the Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Conference, and the Nor-Shipping Offshore Wind Conference and Offshore Aquaculture Conference (both of which were introduced at Nor-Shipping 2023).

“Knowledge sharing, partnerships and networks are critically important when it comes to the latest developments and innovations,” Norvik says. “There’s so many plans made, and agreements signed, at Nor-Shipping – our platform becomes an essential part of the decision-making process… a responsibility we take very seriously.”

In the drive to deliver a programme with the “perfect balance”, organisers are fine-tuning an extended social and networking programme, with old favourites such as the Nor-Shipping BBQ at DNV’s headquarters, being joined by new initiatives, including the arrival of a sailing cup in partnership with Höegh Autoliners and a “Grand Anniversary Party”.

The next big thing

With new national pavilions set to be revealed shortly, partnerships being finalized, and conference programmes refined to reflect dynamic ocean developments, Norvik says there’s “a lot more announcements to come” for an industry now setting its sights on the next large-scale global maritime event week.

“This is going to be the biggest, best and boldest Nor-Shipping ever,” she concludes, “a very fitting way to mark the 60th anniversary. But, as ever, we’re more focused on supporting the future than looking to the past, so it’ll be exciting to see what new opportunities, plans and partnerships emerge at Nor-Shipping 2025. We can’t wait.”