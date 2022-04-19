NCIS Investigates Three Deaths in One Week on USS George Washington

USS George Washington at Newport News, 2019 (USN file image)

The U.S. Naval Criminal Investigative Service is looking into the circumstances behind three separate deaths among the crew of the USS George Washington, a Nimitz-class carrier currently undergoing deep maintenance at Newport News Shipbuilding.

Over the course of last week, three Nimitz sailors were found dead, all in different locations and on different days. One was located aboard the ship and two were found off-base.

The deceased include Retail Services Specialist 3rd Class Mikail Sharp, found at an off-base location on April 9; Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Natasha Huffman, found off-base on April 10; and an as-yet-unidentified crewmember, found aboard USS George Washington on April 15.

The crewmember who was found on board was discovered in an unresponsive (not deceased) state. The individual was treated at the scene and transported to the Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, where they passed away, a spokesperson told Navy Times.

So far, law enforcement officials have not commented on the course of the three investigations.

“While these incidents remain under investigation, there is no initial indication to suggest there is a correlation between these tragic events,” U.S. Navy spokeswoman Cmdr. Reann Mommsen told CNN.

USS George Washington is in the middle of a midlife refit at NNS, and the project has taken longer than planned. She entered shipyard in 2017 and has been under repair for nearly five years, thanks in part to COVID-19-related delays. She is expected to finish up and exit the yard later this year.

