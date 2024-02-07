MEMC & Syndeseas Integrated Solutions Forge Strategic Partnership

[By: Middle East Maritime Services]

Middle East Maritime Consultants (MEMC) is proud to announce the signing of a strategic cooperation and representation agreement with Syndeseas Integrated Solutions Ltd (Syndeseas), a leading maritime technology solutions provider based in Cyprus. This groundbreaking agreement establishes MEMC as the exclusive authorized agent for Syndeseas Integrated Solutions in the Middle East region.

The agreement, formalized in Beirut this February, solidifies a comprehensive partnership between MEMC and Syndeseas to collaboratively address various maritime challenges, particularly those associated with the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) greenhouse gas (GHG) strategy. The strategic focus will be on achieving net-zero GHG emissions by or around 2050, aligning with IMO regulations.

Key aspects of the collaboration include the preparation of technical studies such as the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), the three parts of the Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan (SEEMP) and the IMO Data Collection System (DCS) & Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Rating. Additionally, the partnership will encompass adherence to the Hong Kong International Convention on Ship Recycling & EU Ship Recycling Regulation, involving the preparation of Inventory of Hazardous Materials (IHM) Manuals for each ship as well as the continuous monitoring and support on their implementation (IHM Maintenance).

IFurthermore, the cooperation agreement extends its reach to the European Union Emissions Trading System (EU-MRV-ETS), applicable to ships visiting European Union ports. The implementation of this system, which came into effect at the beginning of this year, will be a key focus for both companies.

Michalis Agapiou, CEO of Syndeseas, expressed his satisfaction with the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to extend the full range of our technical and IT services to customers in the Middle East region. This partnership with MEMC will significantly enhance our service network, enabling us to cater to a broader segment of ship owners and managers. MEMC's extensive maritime expertise aligns seamlessly with our range of technical services and maritime IT solutions, and together we aim to provide essential technical and software solutions to shipping companies."

In response, Capt. Basem Kawtharani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MEMC, emphasized the positive impact of this collaboration on the company's role in delivering distinguished maritime services to the shipping industry in the Middle East. He affirmed MEMC's commitment to launching innovative packages aligned with the company's business development vision.

Established in 2016, MEMC has been at the forefront of providing a wide array of maritime and consulting services in the Middle East, including ship surveys, technical studies, and consultations across various maritime industries, including offshore.

MEMC pledges to leverage its extensive market presence to promote Syndeseas Integrated Solutions' services and products in the Middle East, disseminating crucial details to the maritime sector in this pivotal region.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, and they look forward to fostering a mutually beneficial partnership that drives advancements in the maritime industry.