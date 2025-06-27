Med Marine’s TRAktor 2600?Z Tug to Advance Svitzer’s Operational Excellence

[By: Med Marine]

MED MARINE proudly marks the successful launch of a state-of-the-art TRAktor 2600-Z tugboat for SVITZER. Launched on May 13th at MED MARINE’s EREGLI SHIPYARD, this next-generation vessel is poised to elevate SVITZER’s operational capacity—combining high bollard pull performance with superior hydrodynamic efficiency, precise manoeuvrability, and multi-mission versatility tailored for the evolving challenges of modern towage operations.

Commissioned to deliver cutting-edge performance and reliability, two advanced TRAktor 2600-Z tugboats are slated for delivery to SVITZER, with the first already triumphantly launched from MED MARINE’s Eregli Shipyard. This project marks MED MARINE’s first construction of TRAktor tugs for the global operator, with both vessels expected to join their new owner in Panama by the summer of 2025.

Measuring 25.9 meters in length and delivering an impressive 65 tons of bollard pull, this next-generation TRAktor 2600-Z tug is meticulously engineered to excel in the dynamic demands of tanker, bulk carrier, and containership handling in Panama. Its advanced hull form and propulsion configuration ensure superior manoeuvrability and directional stability, while its optimized fuel consumption reflects a thoughtful balance between power and efficiency—setting a new benchmark for compact, high-performance harbour tugs.

Technical specifications of the tugboat:

Length: 25,9 m

Breadth: 12,8 m

Depth: 4,85 m

Draft: 6,05 m

Gross Tonnage: <400

Bollard pull: 65 tons

Speed: 12 knots

Crew: 6 people