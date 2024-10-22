Marlink Group Acquires Port-IT & Creates Global Cyber Security Leader

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, the leading managed services provider of business-critical ICT solutions has acquired 100% of Port-IT, a leader in cyber security solutions tailored for the maritime industry.

Port-IT brings the unique combination of a state-of-the-art cyber security solutions portfolio together with a long-standing experience in the maritime industry. The acquisition of Port-IT follows and complements effectively the cyber security professional and managed services capabilities of Diverto that also recently joined the Marlink Group.

Strategically located in Rhoon, the Netherlands, Port-IT enjoys easy access to the major ports of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Antwerp. The company offers 24/7 support to its customer base of 7,000 vessels from its Security Operations Centres (SOCs) in Rhoon and Bangkok.

Marlink Group, now including Port-IT and Diverto, will hereby deepen its partnership with the maritime industry that is focussing more strongly on cyber security as threats continue to grow and governance moves from voluntary and industry systems towards mandatory global and regional rules.

Marlink Group will create a dedicated cyber security unit, by combining the capabilities of Port-IT, Diverto and its own cyber security activities, that will comprise 130 experts with highly recognized cyber security certifications and long-standing experience in maritime, energy, humanitarian and critical infrastructure sectors, and four Security Operations Centres (SOCs) located in Europe, Asia and Americas.

Marlink Group hereby reaffirms its ambition to be the trusted cyber security partner for companies operating in remote locations around the globe and/or business-critical infrastructure. The cyber security unit will provide expert support to Marlink Group’s maritime, energy and humanitarian businesses, while leveraging the global reach and innovation capabilities of the group.

“We welcome very much Port-IT and its expert staff to the Marlink Group, as the demand for expertise and resources to meet the increasing IT and OT cyber security needs of our global customer base is growing fast. The acquisition of Port-IT aligns perfectly with our ambition to stand out as a trusted cyber security partner for customers operating in remote locations, in the same way as we are already the trusted partner for managed next generation communication networks.” said Erik Ceuppens, CEO, Marlink Group. “The combined capabilities of Port-IT, Diverto and Marlink teams will provide our customers with a best-in-class portfolio of services, solutions and support to face the growing cyber security threats.”