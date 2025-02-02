Marlink Gains Bureau Veritas Cyber Security Type Approval Certification

[By: Marlink]

Marlink, a leader in managed services for business-critical IT solutions, has received Type Approval Certification (TAC) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore (BV) for its Internet of Things (IoT) data collection solution.

The solution enables remote users to collect the data required to understand vessel efficiency, monitor fuel consumption and lower emissions in line with ESG goals. The granting of the certification by BV contributes to Marlink’s strategy of meeting customer demand for solutions spanning cyber security, hybrid networks and IoT.

This approval confirms that the solution is compliant with the latest cyber security regulations in maritime, IACS UR E27, which relates to the certification of equipment and systems onboard ship.

The solution provides Marlink customers with numerous benefits including:

Data gathered can be used to support understanding of fuel consumption and emissions for regulatory compliance.

Vessel operators can use the data collected to enhance maintenance, ensure system uptime and vessel availability;

The solution is vendor agnostic, so shipowners and managers can collect data from any equipment made by any manufacturer;

The approval provides a qualification that onboard equipment is operating in compliance with the applicable cyber security regulation.

The Marlink solution is compatible with an increasing range of shipboard equipment and can be scaled across a fleet, collecting data from non-standardised equipment to a single collection point. Supported by Marlink’s global installation and maintenance network, the solution is optimised for operations in a multi-satcom environment.

“The digitalisation of the maritime industry continues to be a process of gathering data so that shipowners can derive real value and use it to support their decarbonisation strategies,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “Marlink is supporting the process of data collection and ensuring that our solutions are certified to the latest cyber security standards.”

“New regulations and industrial requirements highlight the critical need for independent third-party organizations to assess and manage cyber risk in systems, assets and products,” said Philippe Vaquer, Cyber Security Manager, Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore. “BV provides the trusted cybersecurity verification the industry needs to protect maritime supply chains and demonstrate a proactive approach to stakeholders.”