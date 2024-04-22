Maridive Group Selects DNV ShipManager for Fleet Management

[By: DNV]

The Maridive Group, known for its 40 years of expertise and a strong track record in providing offshore oil services, has made a strategic investment in DNV’s ShipManager for its impressive fleet. Embracing ShipManager's modular approach for all its marine units, Maridive has opted for the complete suite, leveraging the comprehensive features to optimize technical, operational, and compliance aspects across its organization.

DNV Maritime Software, a leading provider of marine fleet management software solutions, proudly announces that the esteemed Maridive Group, a premier offshore service provider in Egypt, has chosen ShipManager as its preferred fleet management software. ShipManager's modularized structure enables Maridive to customize its ship management system, addressing specific needs such as planned maintenance, procurement, safety management systems (QHSE), crew management, dry-docking, ship repair, and data analytics.

"Selecting ShipManager with the full suite of modules aligns with our commitment to operational excellence and innovation," stated Mohammad Fouda, Maridive Operation Director. "This strategic decision will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities and efficiency in managing our diverse fleet and maximizing value for our esteemed clients."

Moreover, Maridive has embraced DNV’s Supplier Portal, facilitating direct supplier engagement and seamless data integration with ShipManager. This integration promises swift and efficient supplier procurement, further amplifying operational efficiency.

Next, next, finish – Seamless implementation and experienced support Integral to Maridive Group's decision to select ShipManager was the rich experience offered by DNV's maritime software team. "We are delighted to support Maridive Group throughout their implementation journey and beyond," remarked Sebastian Eggert, Global Head of Sales for Ship Product Line at DNV Digital Solutions. "From initial data capture to comprehensive user training and the provision of 24/7 support, our collaboration with Maridive underscores our commitment to empowering their operations with advanced technology and tailored solutions."

DNV's shared knowledge approach extends significant benefits to Maridive. The maritime software team provides consultancy on data structure, flexible server solutions, and ensures smooth integration, including hassle-free onboard installations. “We often encounter a certain ‘fear of integration’ into the existing IT infrastructure at various levels”, states Neele Wasmuth, Project Manager Ship Product Line. “That is why we have designed the implementation process to be straightforward and transparent. For instance, onboard users simply navigate through a few clicks – next, next, finish – initiating a smooth and exciting journey with their new fleet management software. For full flexibility, our customers can choose to use our dedicated server environment or host ShipManager on their servers. On top of our trainings, we offer quick guides for core procedures as well as support around the clock."