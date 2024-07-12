MARAD Awards Grants to 15 Small Shipyards to Boost Productivity and Jobs

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced $8.75 million in grant awards to 15 small shipyards in 12 states through the Small Shipyard Grant Program. The funds will help shipyards modernize, increase productivity, and expand local job opportunities while competing in the global marketplace.

“Small shipyards are integral to the strength of America’s supply chains and the maritime industry” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With the grants announced today, The Biden-Harris Administration is delivering funding that will create jobs in cities and towns across the country, strengthen our commercial fleet, and add power to our national economy.”

The shipbuilding industry enhances the United States’ national and economic security. In addition to the direct output and employment the industry generates, companies in the shipbuilding and repairing industry purchase inputs from other domestic industries, contributing to economic activity in those sectors. Across the United States, shipbuilding directly provides over 100,000 jobs and over $40 billion in GDP. Since 2008, MARAD’s Small Shipyard Grant Program has awarded $311.7 million in 365 grants to nearly 200 shipyards in 33 states and territories throughout the U.S.

“Continued investment in our small shipyards enables them to acquire the cutting-edge technologies needed to remain competitive elements of America’s maritime industry.” remarked Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips. “These grants stimulate economic development by boosting opportunities for good jobs in the communities where shipyards are located.”

Below is a complete list of shipyard grant recipients in Fiscal Year 2024:

ALABAMA

Birdon America, Inc. Alabama Shipyard, LLC., of Bayou La Batre, AL will receive $997,065 to support the purchase of an automated welding system.

FLORIDA

Gulf Marine Repair, of Tampa, FL, services government, commercial and noncommercial vessels in the South Florida region. They will receive $997,678 for their Dry-Dock Strengthening Project of the A.W. HENDRY drydock to increase lift capacity and serviceability.

HAWAII

MARISCO, Ltd., of Honolulu, HI will receive $584,563 to purchase of an electric air compressor and plasma cutter.

KENTUCKY

James Marine, Inc., of Paducah, KY on the upper Mississippi River, will receive $460,500 to support the purchase of a 40-ton rough terrain crane.

LOUISIANA

C&C Marine and Repair LLC, of Belle Chasse, LA which has been successfully operating for over 55 years in the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, will receive $514,263 to purchase a Messer CNC Plasma Cutting Table.

Cooper Consolidated LLC, Convent-Mile 164 Shipyard, of Convent, LA will receive $368,440 to purchase a Bobcat track loader, 4 welding machines, 9,000 lb. capacity telehandler, and a backhoe tractor.

MARYLAND

The General Ship Repair Corporation, of Baltimore, MD is one of the largest commercial shipyards in the state of Maryland. They will receive $364,311 to support the purchase of a blast and paint shelter, ultra-high pressure water blasting unit, a mist / dry-blast unit and air dryer.

MISSISSIPPI

Gulfship Apprenticeship LLC, of Gulfport, MS is a manufacturing facility and small shipyard. They will receive $4,547 to procure a CNC machine to teach students and assist shipyard.

OREGON

WCT Marine & Construction, Inc., of Astoria, OR will receive $874,297 to purchase a 450-ton hydraulic self-propelled vessel transporter.

PENNSYLVANIA

Philly Shipyard, Inc., of Philadelphia, PA will receive $800,000 to support their shipyard apprentice program.

Rhoads Industries, Inc., of Philadelphia, PA, will receive $552,846 to support the expansion of their standard welding training program adding modern mechanized welding systems.

RHODE ISLAND

Safe Harbor Marine Newport Shipyard LLC, of Newport, RI repairs vessels from governmental to commercial clients, including passenger ferries, fishing vessels, and marine towing vessels. They will receive $647,567 to purchase a 180-ton hydraulic self-propelled vessel transporter.

TEXAS

Lighthouse Marine LLC, of Port Bolivar, TX on the Mississippi River, is set to receive $646,157 for JLG Hybrid Telescopic Boom Lift, Grove 65-ton Rough Terrain Crane, welding machine, plasma cutter, and airless paint pump blasting and painting equipment upgrades.

WASHINGTON

Inventech Marine Solutions LLC, of Bremerton, WA is a production facility located 8.5 miles from the Puget Sound via the Port Orchard marina. They will receive $378,079 to purchase an electric clean paint booth with blast and spray booths and two (2) 10-ton and two (2) 5-ton overhead bridge cranes.

Motive Power Marine, of Tacoma, WA will receive $559,687 to support the acquisition of site electrical upgrades, electric air compressor, and a 12,000 lb. capacity telehandler.