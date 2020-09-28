Mackay Marine South Africa Now Open for Business

By The Maritime Executive 09-28-2020

Mackay Marine, announces the opening of its newest marine electronics sales and service center in Cape Town, South Africa, following the acquisition of Dynamic Marine Systems (DMS) (Pty) Ltd.

Dynamic Marine Systems’ team of highly skilled staff have 100+ years collective maritime and naval experience. Specializing in nav/comm electronics, dynamic positioning systems (DP), and automation equipment, DMS serves high-seas, oil & gas, coastal, commercial fishing, and naval customers.

“Expanding our global network to include South Africa has been a long-term goal for Mackay Marine. Waldo Fourie and Todd Gaine – who will remain in charge – have built a stellar team serving nav/com and dynamic positioning customers. Combining DMS with Mackay’s 43 global locations, abundant inventory, extensive training, and breadth of comm/nav partners, will elevate both organizations to better serve current and future customers,” stated Jeff Schlacks, President of Mackay.

Mackay Marine South Africa’s capabilities include:

Complete bridge electronics, DP & automation sales and service.

DP, FMEA, and OVID Surveys

Flat-rate Lump-Sum “Anytime” Prices, globally on all “Annuals” (i.e. VDR, Gyro, Radar Groom, GMDSS)

Stocked Service Kits for all major nav/comm electronics brands and models

Access to USD $10 million global equipment & spare parts inventory

Global Class Society Approvals

24/7 global marine service coordination through Mackay World Service

