Mackay Marine Acquires ChartCo’s Magnetic-Compass Business

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-30 20:37:18

Mackay Marine has acquired ChartCo’s Compass Services’ comprehensive magnetic compass business, effective October 9, 2019. This includes personnel, field service kits, compass calibration & repair laboratory, tools & equipment, compass & spare parts inventory, customer contracts, and vendor agencies.

Mackay currently provides worldwide compass adjusting, audits, and field service through our 36 certified Magnetic Compass Adjusters at numerous ports along major trading routes. The acquisition of ChartCo’s business expands Mackay capabilities to perform in-shop, professional-grade calibrations, and compass repairs at our laboratory in Rotterdam, NL. Additionally, Mackay will now maintain a ready supply of certified, refurbished compasses, and new compasses at stocking points in Europe, America, Asia and the Middle East. These compass solutions will be available for immediate delivery.

The combined service volume with ChartCo, enables Mackay to lower prices, improve convenience, and widen the range of services for compass customers, worldwide.

Magnetic Compass Repair requests can be directed to compass@mackaymarine.com. Compass Adjustment Service and all other inquires, should be forwarded to Mackay World Service, with 24/7 coordination at service@mackaymarine.com.

