KVH Expands Multi-Orbit Hybrid Network with Eutelsat OneWeb Network

[By: KVH Industries, Inc.]

KVH Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: KVHI) today announced a distribution partnership agreement with LEO connectivity provider Eutelsat OneWeb. Under the terms of the deal, KVH will offer Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO connectivity services supporting terminals for commercial and leisure vessels via Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO satellite constellation.

“Adding Eutelsat OneWeb to our hybrid portfolio helps deliver on our commitment to providing outstanding connectivity, content, and services via our KVH ONE® integrated multi-orbit, multi-channel solution,” said Brent Bruun, KVH President and Chief Executive Officer. “Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO technology will complement, enhance, and extend our KVH ONE network’s existing hybrid services and enable outstanding low-latency connectivity for mariners worldwide.”

OneWeb’s network compromises more than 630 satellites in low earth orbit that can deliver enterprise-grade broadband connectivity services. The company is rapidly expanding its network and ground infrastructure to meet the needs of maritime’s global requirements.

Carole Plessy, Eutelsat OneWeb’s Vice President, Maritime and Europe said, “We are thrilled to have KVH onboard as an expert partner to support commercial and leisure vessels to get connected and fully access the benefits of Eutelsat OneWeb’s high-speed Internet. In partnership with KVH, we will deliver on customers demand for technology and data at a time when there is pressure across the maritime industry to improve sustainability and governance standards and operational performance, all of which is underpinned by good connectivity.”

Chad Impey, KVH Senior Vice President for Global Sales, added, “We look forward to bringing the speed, versatility, and affordability of Eutelsat OneWeb’s exciting new maritime service to seafarers as a standalone offering and as a seamlessly integrated companion to our award-winning TracNet™ and TracPhone® terminals, which are installed on vessels worldwide.”