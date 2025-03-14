JLA Media & STONE Studio Launch Integrated PR & Design Solutions Offer

[By: JLA Media]

JLA Media, a leading PR and communications agency specialising in the maritime and offshore sectors, is strengthening its partnership with STONE Studio, a creative agency renowned for its expertise in maritime branding and design. Building on a successful history of working together on projects for mutual clients, the two companies have agreed to collaborate on offering integrated PR and Design Solutions to market.

As JLA Media’s creative partner, STONE Studio brings over 25 years of experience crafting visual identities, digital interfaces, and marketing materials tailored to the maritime sector. The company’s collaborative, research-driven approach ensures that every design solution aligns with a client’s brand objectives while captivating and engaging maritime audiences.

“Having collaborated on numerous projects, we quickly recognised the value for our maritime and offshore clients of combining our strategic PR expertise with STONE Studio’s creative strength,” said Debbi Bonner, Managing Director, JLA Media. “This partnership enables us to offer a truly seamless experience where compelling communications and striking design work together to enhance brand impact.”

“We’ve always admired JLA Media’s depth of knowledge and communication expertise. Formalising this partnership allows us to strengthen our joint offering and deliver fully integrated brand strategies that engage and inspire,” said Tara Kenny, Studio Manager, STONE Studio.

“Joining forces with JLA Media lets us create innovative branding solutions while ensuring they’re grounded in strategic communication goals,” added Alan Yorston, Creative Director at STONE Studio.

Hugh O’Mahony, PR Director, JLA Media commented: “This partnership reflects our shared vision for delivering creative and communications excellence for the maritime sector. We’re delighted to combine our strengths and offer clients a truly comprehensive solution.”

Through this partnership, JLA Media and STONE Studio provide an enhanced service offering that combines PR strategy, media communications, branding, design, and digital marketing – ensuring maritime brands achieve a powerful, cohesive presence in the industry.

For more information about the partnership, visit JLA Media or STONE Studio.