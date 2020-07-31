ISGOTT International Safety Guide for Oil Tankers and Terminals

By The Maritime Executive 07-30-2020 12:46:42

Effective management of health, safety and environmental protection is critical to the tanker industry. This Sixth Edition of ISGOTT has been revised and updated by industry experts to provide essential guidance on current technology, best practice and legislation. It remains the definitive reference for the safe operation of oil tankers and the marine terminals they visit.

£385 GBP

