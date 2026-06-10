Intracoastal Iron Works Builds M/V Bob Nienhuis for Hines Furlong Line

[By: Laborde Products]

Another vessel has moved through construction for Hines Furlong Line, Inc., with the M/V Bob Nienhuis built at Intracoastal Iron Works in Bourg, Louisiana as part of the company’s ongoing 11-boat program.

The 2,400 horsepower vessel measuring 78’ x 34’ x 10’ is configured with a triple-screw propulsion system powered by three Mitsubishi S6R2 Tier 3 engines, each rated at 803 horsepower at 1,400 RPM. The build also includes two Laborde-supplied generator sets, each rated at 65 kW, supporting onboard electrical systems and providing a consistent auxiliary power configuration across the vessel series.

The Bob Nienhuis joins a growing list of vessels already completed under the program, including the M/V Donny Mudgett, M/V Sun Valley, M/V Oxford, and M/V Sawtooth. As additional boats move through construction, the program continues to center on a shared platform across propulsion and auxiliary power.

For Hines Furlong Line, that consistency is not just a matter of preference. Building multiple vessels around the same foundation creates a more disciplined and consistent approach to maintenance, operation, and long-term fleet management.

“When you’re building a series like this, the last thing you want is for every boat to become its own case,” said Karl Morley, Senior Engineer of New Construction & Leased Vessels at Hines Furlong Line, Inc. “We want the same core setup under these vessels so they run the way we expect, they can be maintained the same way, and our crews know what they’re stepping onto.”

Laborde Products supplied both the main engines and generator sets and worked with Intracoastal Iron Works and Hines Furlong Line throughout the build. The propulsion and power package carries through the broader program, supporting the same approach from one vessel to the next.

“This kind of build only works when the package holds together across the series,” said Bradley Matte, Sales Representative at Laborde Products. “The engines and generator sets were selected to fit the application, but just as important, they were selected to stay consistent from boat to boat.”