IRClass Awards Type Approval to India's First Enclosed Lifeboats

[By Indian Register of Shipping]

Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has successfully completed the Type Approval Certification of two indigenously built totally enclosed lifeboat models manufactured by SHM Shipcare Pvt. Ltd. Mumbai, marking a significant milestone for India's maritime manufacturing sector.

The certification covers the SHM PN95FA, a 120-person capacity totally enclosed lifeboat – tanker version, the first of its kind to be manufactured in India, as well as the SHM KISS 700, a 50-person capacity tanker-version totally enclosed lifeboat produced under a technology licensing arrangement with PALFINGER Marine Europe B.V.

Both lifeboats underwent rigorous design appraisal, prototype evaluation, and testing in accordance with applicable IMO and SOLAS requirements. IRS worked closely with the manufacturer throughout the certification process, supporting regulatory compliance, quality assurance, and testing activities.

Mr. Mohammad Hajee, Director, SHM Shipcare Pvt. Ltd., said "The successful certification of the SHM PN95FA and SHM KISS 700 lifeboats is a proud milestone for SHM Shipcare and a testament to India's growing capabilities in manufacturing advanced maritime safety appliances. We are grateful to DG Shipping and IRS for technical guidance and support throughout the development and certification process."

Marking this occasion, Mr. P.K. Mishra, Managing Director, IRS, said "The successful certification of these lifeboats is a significant step towards strengthening India's maritime manufacturing capabilities and advancing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. It demonstrates the growing ability of Indian industry to develop and produce critical maritime safety appliances that meets stringent IMO norms. IRS is proud to support such pioneering initiatives that enhance self-reliance and build a stronger maritime ecosystem for the nation."

The certification underscores IRS's commitment to supporting innovation, indigenous manufacturing, and the development of globally competitive maritime products through its Type Approval Certification services.

Manufacturers seeking type approval certification for marine equipment and systems are encouraged to engage with IRS to support the successful development and global acceptance of their products.