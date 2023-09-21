IFAN Sells the OSV Relume

OSV Relume

[By: IFAN]

The International Foundation for Aids to Navigation (IFAN) is pleased to confirm the sale of its offshore support vessel (OSV), the OSV Relume.



OSV Relume is a 66-berth International Maritime Organization (IMO) Class 2 Dynamic Positioning (DP2) vessel and Special Purpose Ship (SPS), equipped to support the latest marine survey technology.



She has played an important role in supporting the work of the Middle East Navigation Aids Service (MENAS), a subsidiary of IFAN, in the Middle East Gulf. She was commissioned in the Netherlands and entered service as a light tender serving the maritime community and gained an enviable reputation as a combined offshore/multi-role OSV. During her time with IFAN/MENAS, she has been employed on both short and long-term contracts in the oil and gas industry and the emerging renewables sector.



Acknowledging the important service undertaken by the vessel over the past 19 years, Peter Stanley, CEO of IFAN, said the sale was necessary because IFAN wanted to concentrate on its two core activities, namely the provision of Aids to Navigation (AtoN) services in the Middle East Gulf through its MENAS branch office in Bahrain and the support of international projects for the enhancement of safety through the provision of aids to navigation.



“The Relume was originally built in 2004 for the support of AtoN work in the Middle East Gulf but due to the rapid advancement of AtoN technology, it quickly became underutilised and was re-positioned to make a positive contribution to IFAN through commercial trading. As has been reported in the annual accounts, IFAN chose to follow this strategy and keep the option of further AtoN work open but now the market conditions are right to realise a reasonable value seen by an alternative owner.



“She has built up an enviable reputation for operational reliability in the NW Europe Oil & Gas/Renewables sector and this is purely down to the quality of the asset and the significant experience of the long-standing crew. We would like to acknowledge the fine service seen from the crew and technical support staff over the past 19 years and wish the new owners every success with the Relume in the new phase of her career,” he said.

