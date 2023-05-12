Ideagen Acquires Tritan Software

Ideagen acquires Tritan Software

Ideagen has embarked on a voyage into new territory by acquiring a company that specializes in keeping people safe at sea, Tritan Software.

From the health and safety of crew and guest passengers on cruise ships to offshore platforms and global fleets of commercial vessels, Tritan Software are one of the world’s leading solutions supporting the maritime industry.

Speaking about the deal, Ideagen CEO, Ben Dorks, said: “The sea makes for a unique challenge when it comes to safety and health. It’s vast, unpredictable and isolating but is also the route through which many people and commodities journey.

https://www.ideagen.com/

“It’s vital that the people traveling or working at sea are protected and Tritan Software’s solutions support some of the world’s biggest cruise and commercial shipping operators to do that.”

More than 2,500 vessels traveling the world’s seas and oceans trust Tritan to keep their passengers, crew, and operations safe, including 95% of cruise lines. They also have a rapidly growing presence in the commercial shipping and offshore industries. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company has operations around the world.

Tritan Software CEO and founder, Andrew Carricarte, said: “Ideagen provides us with an exciting opportunity to realize our growth ambitions at pace. We have great products which serve our existing customers well but there’s tremendous scope to do more. Ideagen understands what we want to achieve and shares our desire to expand the services and support to the maritime industry and further establish our collective position as a leading provider of health and safety software.”

https://tritansoft.com/

Over 35 million people take cruises annually, 90% of world trade is transported on around 98,000 cargo ships and 30% of the world’s energy is offshore. It is one of the most multinational industries where individual events fall under several regulatory jurisdictions. Each aspect of this industry represents unique challenges for health, safety, legal, or operational activityIdeagen already has a strong pedigree in providing software solutions that support specific high-compliance industries, with 250+ global aviation organizations, 15 of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, nine of the top 10 global accounting firms, the top nine global aerospace and defense companies and 65% of the world’s biggest food and beverage brands already using Ideagen solutions.

This latest acquisition is Ideagen’s third acquisition of 2023 and is part of an ambitious acquisition plan to benefit customers further and support more sectors.





