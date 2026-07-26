HMM’s U.S. West Coast Terminal WUT to Acquire Four New Port Cranes

[By HMM]

HMM announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Washington United Terminals Inc. (WUT), has signed a contract with HD Hyundai Samho to supply of four port cranes.

Located at the Port of Tacoma in Washington state, WUT opened in 1999 and spans approximately 510,000 square meters (126 acres) with a 793-meter berth. The terminal includes an on-dock rail system that can accommodate 26 rail cars simultaneously, providing inland logistics connectivity for HMM’s U.S. West Coast shipping routes.

WUT currently operates eight quay cranes and six yard cranes. Through this modernization project, the terminal will replace two aging quay cranes with new units and add two yard cranes. This upgrade will allow WUT to accommodate larger container vessels and increase its annual cargo-handling capacity from 590,000 TEU to 880,000 TEU.

Under the agreement, HD Hyundai Samho will supply the equipment on a turnkey basis, covering design, manufacturing, transportation, installation, and commissioning. Delivery is scheduled for completion by 2028.

HMM continues to invest in port infrastructure to secure global supply chains and expand its network. Last year, the company signed an MOU with the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) for port development in Vadhvan, India. HMM is also expanding its TTIA terminal in Algeciras, Spain.

"The equipment modernization at WUT will allow us to provide efficient logistics services to our shippers," an HMM official said. "Alongside our fleet expansion, we will continue to invest in port infrastructure to support our operational capabilities."