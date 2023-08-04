Happy Birthday U.S. Coast Guard

[By: Coast Guard Foundation]

The U.S. Coast Guard is celebrating its 233rd birthday today.

Since 1790, Coast Guard members have stood watch, protecting our homeland and keeping our waterways and shores safe.

Over the years and still today, the courage, dedication and vigilance of our Coast Guard heroes is reflected in their motto, Semper Paratus — Always Ready.

Thank you to every service member who is serving or has served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Take a moment to show your appreciation to U.S. Coast Guard members on this special day by sending a thank you card.

