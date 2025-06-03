Foreship Supports Amplification of Allure of the Seas

[By: Foreship]

Ship design and engineering company Foreship has been working with Royal Caribbean on the $100 million amplification of Allure of the Seas, culminating in the recently completed drydock phase.

Foreship’s multi-disciplinary team worked in close coordination with Royal Caribbean from the planning phase in late 2023 onwards, with personnel in the yard on project management duties until the new-look ship’s redelivery in April 2025.

In between, Foreship has been providing the naval architecture, risk assessment, basic design work, piping and cabling engineering services, documentation for class and contractor coordination that turn owner amplification ambitions into ship-shape solutions.

Tasks have included designing a new steel structure in the forward part of the ship to accommodate additional cabins, and structural design to support new water slides.

Foreship has also taken care of work involving the installation of Ultimate Abyss - a 10-storey dry slide at the aft of the ship that is already featured on other Oasis-class ships. With a 100ft drop between decks 16 and 6, the exhilarating ride required new pillars under Boardwalk on Deck 6 to take the additional load.

In less visible work, Foreship has taken responsibility for modifying the piping, electrical cabling, and other systems that Allure of the Seas needs to support new attractions, including whirlpools and fountains and a remodeled pool deck.

“We have been working with Royal Caribbean for over a decade across multiple major assignments, including their newbuilding and refurbishment work and we are delighted to add the amplification of Allure of the Seas to our Royal Caribbean projects,” said Daniel Grönroos, Senior Project Manager, Foreship. “Our job is to provide the planning, design, engineering, and project management services to help Royal Caribbean deliver phenomenal holidays.”