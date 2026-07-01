Everllence Expands Training Center in Augsburg

[By: Everllence]

Everllence has unveiled the comprehensive expansion of the PrimeServ Academy at its Augsburg site. By increasing floor space from around 1,700 to approximately 3,000 square meters, the company is responding to the growing demand for training driven by new technological developments. The official opening took place as part of the Technology Fair, an annual customer event that Everllence recently held for the sixth occasion and that had 50 participants.

Uwe Lauber – CEO of Everllence – said: “With the expansion of this PrimeServ Academy, we are investing 6.5 million euros in the future of the site and strengthening Augsburg as a key training center for our customers and employees from the global, PrimeServ after-sales organization.”

Holger Gehring - Head of PrimeServ Academy Augsburg – said: “The extended PrimeServ Academy now also places a special focus on our expanded engine portfolio, which is increasingly shifting toward climate-neutral fuels such as green methanol and methane. New fuels bring new challenges for our customers. We support them, not just with our future-oriented technologies but also by working closely with them throughout our engines’ entire lifecycles with tailored training.”

Training center grows with demand

The PrimeServ Academy in Augsburg is the company’s hub for training on large, medium-speed engines and turbochargers and, in recent years, an average of around 1,500 people annually have participated in training there. Participants are evenly split between customers and employees from Everllence’s global, after-sales organization.

Demand for training has increased significantly in recent years, driven in part by technological developments in engines, automation and injection systems, and turbochargers, as well as by the growing use of climate-neutral fuels. At the same time, there continues to be strong demand for hands-on courses for older installations. As part of the expansion, a larger workshop, four additional training rooms and a dedicated area for online formats were added to existing facilities. This enables Everllence to offer training on new and future technologies while significantly increasing capacity for existing ones.

As part of the expansion, another building directly adjacent to the PrimeServ Academy and dating from 1888 was fully renovated and converted into a training center over the course of around one-and-a-half years. Everllence is thus continuing to invest in the Augsburg site and extending its activities within service and training.