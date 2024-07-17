eCap Marine to Present Pioneering Hydrogen Power Generator and More at SMM

[By: eCap Marine]

eCap Marine, a pioneer in sustainable maritime power generation technologies, is set to showcase its emission-free Hydrogen Power Generator - H2PowerPac, at this year’s SMM in Hamburg. The retrofit and hybridisation of one offshore supply vessel (OSV) with eCap Marine’s innovative H2PowerPac and H2Tank Systems successfully received the DNV Case-by-Case Approval in February 2024, highlighting many of the company’s comprehensive engineering expertise.

The H2PowerPac, assembled in a 20-ft container-shaped module, serves as an emission-free energy source for the vessel’s extended propulsion, enabling it to navigate through the delicate environment of the Wadden Sea Nature Park in the North Sea. The delivered system comprises fuel cell systems, fuel control unit and a battery system for load levelling, along with swappable hydrogen tank systems, ensuring a sustainable and eco-friendly operation.

Hamburg-based eCap Marine has designed and engineered this H2PowerPac by also integrating power management, cooling, and fire extinguishing systems alongside various control and safety mechanisms. These features emphasise the company’s commitment to providing reliable, safe, emission-free power generation solutions.

eCap Marine offers turnkey power generation solutions for both maritime and land-based applications. Its comprehensive technical support spans from feasibility studies and technical design to system development, “Plug and Play” delivery, and after-sales services.

In addition to the complete systems, eCap Marine provides customised hydrogen technology engineering to meet the individual requirements of each maritime industry client. These solutions, whether for propulsion systems or hotel loads, can be integrated directly into ships or implemented in a mobile container form, with or without a battery system.

Our eCap Marine team looks forward to welcoming visitors and answering questions about the company’s extensive portfolio of Zero-Emission technology solutions whilst giving a case study tour through the miniature model of H2PowerPac at Booth 317 in Hall A3.