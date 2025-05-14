Dr. Jens Tülsner Awarded CEO of the Year at Excellence Awards Germany 2025

[By: Marine Medical Solutions]

Dr. Jens Tülsner, CEO and founder of Marine Medical Solutions (MMS), member of OneCare Group (OCG), has been named CEO of the Year at the Excellence Awards Germany 2025, for the category of Innovation in Maritime Healthcare.

As a pioneer in maritime medicine with more than 30 years of medical experience, Dr. Tülsner balances the interests of providing the best possible care for seafarers with the operational realities of the industry as a driving force for new approaches and concepts.

This approach addresses critical issues such as the risks associated with the prescription of medication by non-medical personnel on board, the overuse of antibiotics without appropriate indication, gender-specific adaptation of medical equipment, the coordination and quality improvement of medical boarding examinations, new training concepts for medical responsible personnel on board and much more.

Under Dr. Tülsner's leadership, MMS, has transformed the delivery of telemedicine and medical support to seafarers worldwide. It offers a wide range of services, including telemedical consultations, onboard medical facilities management, and coordination of medical care ashore.

“Receiving this award is a recognition of the progress that we have made at MMS, as a team.” said Dr. Tülsner. “There’s still much more to be done for seafarers, and we’re determined to keep pushing for better healthcare across the industry.”

He added, “This award motivates us to keep pushing boundaries. We are focused on ensuring that the healthcare provided to seafarers continues to evolve, meeting both current needs and emerging challenges in the industry.”

With a background in anaesthesiology, intensive care, and emergency medicine, Dr. Tülsner is board-certified and has been instrumental in the strategic development and management of medical facilities.

The Excellence Awards Germany highlight CEOs across the country who are making a clear impact in their fields, whether it be through strong leadership, fresh thinking, or driving meaningful change both inside and outside of their organisations.

This prestigious recognition honours his exceptional leadership and contributions to the maritime healthcare industry.